Fit for a King: Cotswolds Distillery launches limited-edition birthday whiskey

Crack out the trumpets, for spirits conniseur Cotswalds Distillery has unveiled a new limited-edition release to mark a truly royal milestone.

Celebrating King Charles III upcoming 75th birthday, the distillery has an impressive collaboration up its sleeve.

Named the King's Birthday Vatting (a thoroughly royal title), the limited edition release sees the whiskey and gin manufacturer join forces with the royal Highgrove estate in Gloucestershire.

A must for fans of nutmeg and red berries, this single malt is derived from a truly unique vatting at the Cotswolds Distillery.

Renowned for their gin making prowess, the brand has more recently become known for producing award winning, high quality whiskey.

The collaboration is more than just a title, with the vatting crafted using heritage Plumage Archer barley grown on the King's Highgrove Estate.

Matured in a combination of specially selected bourbon casks, port and ex-red wine barrels, this limited-edition release captures an array of truly unique flavours.

The whiskey started life back in May 2017, when it was first placed into casks, before being bottled exclusively by the Cotswolds Distillery on the King’s 75th birthday on November 14, 2023.

The result is a thoroughly fruity affair, tinged with warming berries and spicey notes to satisfy even the most discerning whiskey fan.

Scott Simpson, head of retail for The King’s Foundation, said: “We are delighted to announce the release of the Highgrove King’s Birthday Single Malt Whisky.

"We are pleased to be working with a local distillery based in the Cotswolds that has created this special edition whisky using barley grown at the Highgrove Estate.

“As with all sales of Highgrove products, garden tours and events, proceeds will be used to enable the life and work of The King’s Foundation, including its range of inspiring education and training programmes.”



With a notable ABV of 50%, bottles of King's Birthday Vatting are set to retail for £175 per bottle.

Be sure to grab yourself a bottle by pre-ordering on the official Highgrove webstore now.