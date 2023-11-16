Fit for a King: Cotswolds Distillery launches limited-edition birthday whiskey
Raise a glass to King Charles III with this thoroughly royal collaboration
Crack out the trumpets, for spirits conniseur Cotswalds Distillery has unveiled a new limited-edition release to mark a truly royal milestone.
Celebrating King Charles III upcoming 75th birthday, the distillery has an impressive collaboration up its sleeve.
Named the King's Birthday Vatting (a thoroughly royal title), the limited edition release sees the whiskey and gin manufacturer join forces with the royal Highgrove estate in Gloucestershire.
Renowned for their gin making prowess, the brand has more recently become known for producing award winning, high quality whiskey.
The collaboration is more than just a title, with the vatting crafted using heritage Plumage Archer barley grown on the King's Highgrove Estate.
Matured in a combination of specially selected bourbon casks, port and ex-red wine barrels, this limited-edition release captures an array of truly unique flavours.
The result is a thoroughly fruity affair, tinged with warming berries and spicey notes to satisfy even the most discerning whiskey fan.
Be sure to grab yourself a bottle by pre-ordering on the official Highgrove webstore now.
