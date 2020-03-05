CoD: Modern Warfare releases Tomogunchi - the virtual pet that’s kept happy with death

Tamagotchis kept 90s kids entertained for months on end - we would do anything to keep that little guy alive - something Call of Duty is hoping to capitalise on over 20 years later.

You can now get your very own virtual pet to accompany you through Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and its name is Tomogunchi.

There’s even a 90s-inspired commercial for the virtual pet if you weren’t already sold on the idea.

The video boasts the Tomogunchi, which straps to your wrist, comes with an LCD display, a “durable plastic casing” and there are even multiple pet options to choose from.

Which all sounds very fun and wholesome until you remember this is Call of Duty and the Tomogunchi feeds on death.

Yes, that’s right. This virtual pet is kept happy with kills and the more successful your campaigns are, the quicker your Tomogunchi will grow from a baby into a fully-fledged adult.

The Tomogunchi is available now from the Modern Warfare store and will cost you 1,000 CoD points (£8).

