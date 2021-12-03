Christmas comes early: Die Hard is now streaming on Disney Plus

Disney Plus has announced that all of the Die Hard movies are now streaming on the service, which means that one of the best Christmas movies of all time is now available to watch.

Wait, what do you mean you don't think Die Hard is a Christmas movie? Well, for a start, it is. But to try and prove a point Disney Plus got YouGov to conduct a survey and... it turns out the British public are very confused about the film.

According to the poll, 47% of people who have seen Die Hard say it is not a Christmas movie, whilst 44% of people insist it is.

Hmm.

Whatever your take, as our best Die Hard facts list proves, it is one of the best 80s movies and it's great to see Star on Disney Plus filling up nicely with a number of classic movies.

It's not the only film to pop on to Disney Plus this week. Ridley Scott's The Last Dual has landed on Disney Plus and if you are looking for another festive treat, the Hawkeye TV show is set around Christmas and is fantastic, too.

But, back to Die Hard. Nothing says Merry Christmas more than a dead body wearing a Christmas hat with Ho Ho Ho sprawled on to its jumper, so watching this movie in the run up to the big day is as festive as getting gout from too many mince pies and port.

Watch Die Hard on Disney Plus now.