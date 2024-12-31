Charli XCX writes film reviews on Letterboxd... apparently

Charli XCX may have only popped off into the stratosphere as a cultural phenomenon with the whole Brat summer thing, but her Letterboxd account offers a view you don’t usually get of a pop star.

After being cited as the account of the singer, the itscharlibb Letterboxd account has racked-up more than 125,000 followers.

And, well, Charli XCX sure does watch quite a lot of films — good ones too. In just the last few days she has added Saturday Night Fever, Blanche and 1955's La Pouite Courte to her watched list.

Films she gave five stars to include Shortlist 2024 fave Conclave, 13 Assassins and Jason Statham cult classic Crank. “5 stars in its own special way xx,” reads her Letterboxd review.

She is also a big fan of Nosferatu, which is set to hit cinemas in the UK later this week.

“Ok wow there is so much i love about this movie… overall costume department slay, and so much more. i just really loved it and i’ll probs watch it another 2 times this month. go off robert eggers,” reads just a part of her review.

Brat blockbusters

The star has 211 films listed for 2024, and it makes for a pretty impressive list, spanning from recent releases to lesser-known art house watches, and even 1994’s Richie Rich.

“was so amped after watching this i ended up going out til 5am with Harrison and then was super hungover for the met. worth it though,” she said of saucy tennis film Challengers.

The Addiction, Calling & Julie Go Boating, Bride of Frankenstein and Charlie’s Angels are listed as her favourite films of all.

While Charli XCX has not posted on Instagram or X to confirm the account is hers, Billboard and Uproxx have taken the accounts refreshed description of “my account got leaked i guess” as a form of confirmation it does belong to the star.