Casetify's Andy Warhol iPhone cases include a gigantic banana

Casetify has a new collection of Andy Warhol phone cases out, and some of them are a lot more out-there than the average accessory.

Sure, there are Casetify X Andy Warhol designs that simply plaster some of those iconic Campbell’s soup can or banana images onto the back of a standard phone case style. But two of them take a much more, well, weird angle.

The Andy Warhol Banana Collectible Phone Case is a giant slab of silicone, formed after the cover design for The Velvet Underground & Nico album cover.

You have to “peel back” the banana just to reach the charging port, and three banana stickers are included in the box. Because why not, right?

This design costs £109, and probably means your iPhone will no longer fit in your pocket. But it certainly does make a statement.

Casetify’s Andy Warhol Campbell's Soup Collectible Phone Case is also worth a moment in the spotlight, and is a lot more practical than the big banana.

It’s a take on Warhol's Campbell’s Soup 1 series from the 1960s, with starkly moulded and embossed elements.

Your iPhone’s going to be a lot chunkier sitting in this thing, but is certainly out of the ordinary. It's available for iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, and costs £76.

Those who have money to burn can pick up a £690 collection of cases for phone, watch and laptop — seen in the lead image for this article.

These Andy Warhol designs are part of a limited edition series, the fruit of a collaboration between Casetify and The Andy Warhol Foundation.

Casetify has a long history of collaborating with famous figures in art as well as jobbing illustrators. Notable previous examples include a Dali melting clock case, Basquiat designs and the Casetify x Yayoi Kusama collection from 2022.

You can check out the whole Andy Warhol range over at the Casetify website.