Carpool Karaoke series 3 features everyone from Snoop Dog to Kendall Jenner

Carpool Karaoke has undoubtedly been one of the biggest television breakout hits in recent years - which is precisely why we can’t wait to wrap our eyes around series 3 of the show when it hits Apple TV+ imminently.



And it’s fair to say Apple really has pulled out all the stops for the Carpool Karaoke: The Series trailer, the spin-off of James Cordon’s Late Late Show segment.





The new trailer is certainly a sneak peak into what’s ahead, packed with so many names we’d actually bore you to death by listing them all.





What we will say is that guest highlights include pretty much the entire cast of Stranger Things, Snoop Dog, Weezer, Kendall Jenner and Kesha. Y’know, just a few recognisable names.

The trailer also hints at the appearance of open-back trucks, live gigs and bouquet throwing aplenty. It’s no smooth ride, we can tell you that much.







But the high budget series is far removed from the concept’s origins.





Some fans may recall that the concept began back in 2011 when Gavin and Stacey joined forces with Comic Relief.





As it turned out, plonking James Corden’s character Smithy in a banged up volvo with the late-and-great George Michael was a great little idea.





The news comes as fans were left disappointed after James Corden and Justin Bieber were spotted being towed around LA filming the tv show segment, breaking the illusion that Corden actually drove the Range Rover.





Corden went on to silence fans in the best way possible by sending out a tweet declaring there wasn't even a car involved in filming.





Needless to say, it's another programme to add to our must-watch list.





