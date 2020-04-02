​Cards Against Humanity is now available to play online

Found yourself in the midst of lockdown with plenty of card games to hand but no one to play them with? Yeah, we feel you.



Now, though, you may be pleased to hear that Cards Against Humanity - the world’s most inappropriate card game - is coming to a screen near you.





No longer will card fans have to put their faith in the honesty of the person at the other end of the screen, for the games platform is moving things online in a battle to entertain during the Covid-19 pandemic.





Accessed by visiting the site PlayingCards, the platform allows up to six players to take part using their mobile phone, tablet or laptop.





It’s a simple but handy idea in the current climate - one that’s made all the more interesting by the fact players can create a virtual tabletop session, meaning you can see other players’ moves in real-time.





Aside from Cards Against Humanity (and as the name would suggest) PlayingCards also offers a range of more traditional card games, including match up, go fish and board games including checkers and crazy eight.





If you prefer things the traditional way, you can grab yourself a physical version of the NSFW game here.



