Bring the horror of Alien Romulus home with limited edition 4K steelbook release

The Alien franchise came back with a vengeance this year, with director Fede Alvarez’s Alien sequel / Aliens prequel, Alien Romulus, terrifying audiences across the globe. They may not be able to hear you scream in space — but they will in the comfort of your own home, as a limited edition steelbook release for the 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray is now available.

With exclusive artwork that opens out into a tense scene from the film, you’ll be able to pick up the limited release from Amazon, HMV, Planet of Entertainment, Zavvi and Rarewaves.





Alien Romulus was a mega hit this summer, making more than $350 million dollars at the box office. A gritty, back-to-basics take on the franchise, it follows a group of teenage colonists attempting to break free from the shackles of an evil mega corporation, only to find themselves stranded with the iconic xenomorph creature adrift on a space station.





And to think it all very nearly went very differently. Speaking to Shortlist ahead of the release of Alien Romulus, Alvarez revealed an awkward early conversation with franchise figurehead Ridley Scott.





“I give him the vibe of the whole thing. And he’s like, ‘really?’ ‘You don't have a story. I haven't heard a story here.’” Alvarez recalled.





"I was thinking, ‘I have a story! But someone advised me not to tell the story!’ So at that point, I couldn't say, ‘well, by the way, I do have a story’. So the first call didn't go so well. Then we had a call that went better, where he heard the story… and loved it."





Bonus features include:





Return to Horror: Crafting Alien: Romulus

The Director’s Vision – Discover how one of today’s greatest horror directors, Fede Alvarez, collaborated with master filmmaker Ridley Scott to craft a new, heart-pounding chapter in the Alien franchise.

Creating the Story – Learn what inspired the story of Alien: Romulus and see the many easter eggs from previous Alien installments that you may have missed.

Casting the Faces – Meet the stars of Alien: Romulus as they take us inside the hearts and minds of their characters. Explore the parallels between Rain and the iconic franchise heroine, Ripley, and learn how filmmakers brought back a face from the past.

Constructing the World – Explore the massive, practical sets of Alien: Romulus that hearken back to the futuristic style established in the '80s, and get up close and personal with a hoard of practically built facehuggers, chestbursters, and xenomorphs.

…featurettes titled:





Inside the Xenomorph Showdown– Experience the film’s climactic zero-gravity sequence from every angle as filmmakers break down what it took to make the moment spectacular. From sets and performances, to wirework, stunts, and VFX, see how it all came together.





Alien: A Conversation – A special conversation with Ridley Scott and Fede Alvarez for the Alien 45th Anniversary theatrical re-release.





… and extended and alternate scenes from the film that didn’t make the final cut.



