Brewery launches ‘Pub in a Box’ for all us who can’t get to our local

Thanks to Coronavirus, us Brits are being denied one of our favourite pastimes - a pint down the pub.

Luckily for us, one Brewery has come up with a cunning way to put us out of our misery. They’ve curated the perfect pub experience and put it in a box (genius).

Signature Brew’s aptly named ‘Pub in a Box’ includes everything you’d expect from a drinking establishment from award-winning beers to beer mats.

Who’s ordered our #pubinabox? If you can’t make it to the pub, we’re bringing the pub to you. Plus, if you qualify for free local delivery, we’re hiring musicians who have had their tours cancelled to help us deliver it: https://t.co/X8xgcfLjtK#supportlocal#supportlivemusicpic.twitter.com/yS67hgPObS

— Signature Brew (@SignatureBrew) March 17, 2020

For the price of £25, you get eight music-inspired beers, beer nuts, pretzel pieces, two stem glasses and beer mats.

If that wasn’t enough, there are also Spotify playlists curated by music journalists to accompany each beer and a music-themed pub quiz to pass the time whilst you’re quarantined with your family.

To give you a taste of the beers on offer, the selection includes a citrusy Roadie All-Night IPA, the Studio Lager and the Nightliner Coffee Porter.

Added bonus; all the beers are suitable for vegans and you’ll have the satisfaction of supporting a small business when we’re all struggling to get out and about in person.

The boxes are available throughout the UK, but if you live locally, your box will be hand-delivered by musicians who have been left out of pocket after their tours cancelled thanks to the virus.

These are the best craft beers you have to try

Or get beer delivered to your door with the best beer subscription boxes



