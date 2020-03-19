Brewdog swaps beer for hand sanitiser to help those in need

While BrewDog may be best known for its wittily-named beers, it also makes it fairshare of vodka, gin, whisky and rum.

Now in these unprecedented times of home-working and social distancing, the brewer has decided to take it one step further - they’re making hand sanitiser.

Their distillery up in Aberdeenshire will be making their new ‘Punk Sanitiser’ to help with shortages as people continue to buy the stuff up faster than the shops can sell it.

Say hello to Punk Sanitiser



To help with the shortages, we have just started working on making hand sanitiser at our distillery in Scotland. We are determined to do everything we can to try and help as many people as possible stay safe.



It's time to keep it clean. pic.twitter.com/1rNoGqdVXF

— BrewDog (@BrewDog) March 18, 2020

You won’t be able to buy it though as BrewDog will be working with local charities to make sure those who are most in need get the hand sanitiser for free.

BrewDog is not the only company to be making the switch either. Verdant Spirits, an independent gin distillery in Dundee, is also aiming to create 400 litres of this sort after gel.

WE NEED YOUR HELP

We’ve been asked to switch our production temporarily to make hand sanitiser for our local health workers To make 100L will cost us £2500 in duty alone so we need your help to get off the ground.

Please donate if you can & share!#covid19https://t.co/K9Nj2i3GhZ

— Verdant Spirits (@verdantspirits) March 17, 2020

The family-run distillery is asking for any donations you have to help cover the £2,500 duty costs of making the hand sanitiser, which will be provided to our local health and care workers.

And or those still looking to have a pint, BrewDog is still selling their beer online and they even do a beer subscription box.