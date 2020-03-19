ShortList is now ad free and supported by you, the users. When you buy through the links on our site we may earn a commission. Learn more
Brewdog swaps beer for hand sanitiser to help those in need

19 March 2020

While BrewDog may be best known for its wittily-named beers, it also makes it fairshare of vodka, gin, whisky and rum.

Now in these unprecedented times of home-working and social distancing, the brewer has decided to take it one step further - they’re making hand sanitiser.

Their distillery up in Aberdeenshire will be making their new ‘Punk Sanitiser’ to help with shortages as people continue to buy the stuff up faster than the shops can sell it.

You won’t be able to buy it though as BrewDog will be working with local charities to make sure those who are most in need get the hand sanitiser for free.

BrewDog is not the only company to be making the switch either. Verdant Spirits, an independent gin distillery in Dundee, is also aiming to create 400 litres of this sort after gel.

The family-run distillery is asking for any donations you have to help cover the £2,500 duty costs of making the hand sanitiser, which will be provided to our local health and care workers.

And or those still looking to have a pint, BrewDog is still selling their beer online and they even do a beer subscription box.

