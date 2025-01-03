Boxpark Shoreditch will no longer close — but its future remains uncertain

It’s a go-to crawl stop if you’re out for the night in East London’s Shoreditch, and it appears Boxpark Shoreditch is now here to stay. Well, for a little while longer, at least.

The retail and restaurant pop-up, a popular stop for food and drink around the corner from Shoreditch station and in the heart of one of London’s busiest nightlife districts, has been open at the Bishopsgate Goodsyard site since first opening in 2011 — despite its initial designation as a temporary entertainment spot under the ‘meanwhile use’ licensing scheme.

Last summer, Boxpark was finally served notice by its landlords, who ultimately aim to turn the site into a permanent mix of residential, retail and office space, along with a park.

But according to Restaurant Online, Boxpark Shoreditch has had its license extended — at least temporarily — and will remain open.

For how long? That’s not clear: Boxpark has secured a short term lease, but says “negotiations are positive” in extending that further.

If time is finally called on Boxpark Shoreditch though, it won’t be the end for the pints-and-pizzas spots. Since that initial Shoreditch opening, Boxpark has expanded to sites in Camden, Croydon, Wembley and outside London in Liverpool.

That expansion will continue in 2025, with new Boxpark sites opening in Birmingham and Bristol, as well as a new London spot near Liverpool Street.