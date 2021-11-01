The Book Of Boba Fett trailer revealed - a Star Wars classic in the making

The Book of Boba Fett trailer is here and the new Star Wars TV show looks stunning.

Originally announced in a post-credits sting for The Mandalorian: S2, the book of Boba Fett is going to - for the first time - reveal more about the secretive bounty hunter.

The series, which stars Temuera Morrison as the titular character, and Ming-Na Wen's Fennec Shand, will be the first in a slew of new Star Wars shows.

The upcoming roster also includes Andor - with the focus on Rogue One's Cassian Andor - and Ahsoka, another spin-off of The Mandalorian which sees Rosario Dawson back as Ahsoka Tano.

Taking the throne

In the first The Book of Boba Fett trailer we get more of a glimpse of what type of show to expect and it looks epic, with the focus firmly on Fett taking over the 'throne' from Jabba The Hutt and trying to forge unity among the Star Wars underworld.

"Jaba ruled with fear, I will rule with respect," says Fett as he tries to appease the scum and villainy he is up against.



Throughout the trailer there are brilliant glimpses and hints of iconic Star Wars villains (Gamorreans!) and it looks like there will be backstabbing galore.

The aesthetic isn't that far removed from what we have seen in The Mandalorian so expect there to be a nice bit of crossover.

Every galaxy has an underworld.



Experience the new trailer for The Book of @BobaFett. The Original Series starts streaming December 29 on #DisneyPlus. #TheBookOfBobaFettpic.twitter.com/2i0SkACt88

— Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 1, 2021

The Book of Boba Fett will be streaming from 29 December, on Disney Plus.

