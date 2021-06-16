Black Widow has been compared to the best Marvel movie by those who've seen it

Black Widow has been delayed for so long now, that it is inevitable that a handful of people have already seen the movie but have been asked to keep very quiet about what they've witnessed.

This hasn't stopped its director, Cate Shortland, letting us know that those who have seen it have been comparing it to what we think is the best Marvel movie (and you do, too, according to your votes).

If you are looking for a Marvel movie that balances the superhero storyline brilliantly in a real-world setting then you can't get better than Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

From the outstanding intro where we finally see the ferocity of Captain America's shield to Chris Evans maturing beautifully in the title role, it really is a classic. It was also the movie that writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely sowed the seeds for Avengers Infinity War and Endgame and the first time we got to 'Marvel' at Anthony Russo and Joe Russo as directors.

It's exciting then, that this is the movie that gets a namecheck in a recent interview with Black Widow director Shortland.

Speaking to Fandango she noted: "People that have seen it have said it reminds them of it Captain America: The Winter Soldier."

She continues: "It's got great action. It's got a lot of heart, it's emotional. And at times, it can be a little bit dark, but then it opens up again. And it's really exciting. So I think that's like this film. This film has fantastic action sequences, which we're really proud of."

Shortland also name checked both No Country for Old Men and Thelma and Louise which is fantastic to read Her previous movies have been packed with emotional heft - we recommend watching Somersault and Lore - so we are expecting this one to pack a punch.

The rest of the interview is well worth a read. Shortland talks about the themes of family, putting women in usually male-dominated roles and the humour in the movie.

Black Widow is heading to the big screen and Disney Plus Premium Access 9 July.