Black Friday iPhone X Deal: a massive £280 off right now

Smartphones have pretty much become that extra limb you couldn't live without. None more so than Apple's iPhone - which is precisely why we're here to tell you that Amazon are slashing the price of the iPhone X this Black Friday (but you've got to be quick).

Part of Amazon's lightning deals - the clue really is in the name - which dot themselves across Black Friday, the iPhone X is getting the Amazon treatment, with £280 being knocked off it's original price.

Was £899 - 31% off Apple iPhone X 64GB - Space Grey £619.00 This is a good discount on the iPhone X 64GB, which is currently going for around £750 from other retailers. Not the newest iPhone model, but one of the best and the first to launch without the home button. It's also got a fantastic screen and a premium design. View now at Amazon

An iconic design in its own right, this flash offer applies to the 64GB model in Space Gray.

The iPhone X features a 5.8 Inch OLED display, alongside Face ID authentication and an impressive camera spec. The handset boasts 2 MP dual cameras with dual OIS and 7MP TrueDepth front camera (basically, it's rather good).

Additionally the handset features Apple's A11 Bionic chipset for fast processing and is water resistant to a depth of one meter for up to 30 minutes (if you accidentally drop it down the toilet after one too many gins from that bottle purchased during the Black Friday frenzy).

Anyway, it's an absolute steal with a massive 19% off it's original price - but for a limited time only, so hurry and nab yourself a bargain before it disappears forever.

In the mood for more Apple-related bargains? Discover the best Black Friday iPad deals around.




