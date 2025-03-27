Biggest ever UK Garage event is coming to the O2 arena soon

The O2 Arena in London is set to host the UK’s biggest ever Garage event on Saturday 12th April, with a host of artists being brought together by Garage Nation – throwing a night any Garage fan won’t forget in a hurry thanks to the stacked line-up on offer and the promise of big beefy bangers.

If you’re looking to attend, keep an eye out for plenty of classic artists with the event blending the atmosphere of a big concert with the underground raves of yesteryear.

Over 50 artists are performing with Daniel Bedingfield, So Solid Crew, Artful Dodger, DJ Luck & MC Neat, Sweet Female Attitude, Romeo, Lisa Maffia, Shola Ama, Kele Le Roc and many more already announced.

Both standing and seated tickets will be on offer. However, standing tickets are only for over–18s. Anyone younger will need to be in the stands with an adult present—or at least someone who’s over 18. There won’t be a check to make sure how grown up they are.

The event will end at 11pm, but if you're just getting going, then don't worry as Ministry of Sound are throwing an afterparty where Garage Nation will keep the night going until 6am.

Tickets are already available for the big event that’s set to be a must-visit for any UK Garage fans, or even anyone who’s looking to get into the scene, thanks to just how many artists are on offer.

Images provided by Garage Nation