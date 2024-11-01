Best sports to stream on TV this week: 5 unmissable sporting clashes
From the Brazilian Grand Prix to England vs New Zealand, the NFL, FA Cup and live boxing, here are the 5 best sports events streaming this week.
Give us a passionate crowd, jeopardy and bragging rights and we'll duly shuffle towards the edge of our seats. Live sport can do weird things to a person – this correspondent was once brought to tears by a snooker match – and once you're hooked there's no going back.
With an eye honed by countless misspent evenings and weekends, we've picked out the best sport to watch on TV this week, from consequential clashes to entertaining showpieces, including a free-to-air option here and there.
Whether it's football, boxing, rugby, F1 or NFL, here's what we recommend streaming this week...
England vs New Zealand (2 Nov)
The Autumn Nations Series (Autumn Internationals to proper fans) gets underway on Saturday, with a fixture that will lay bare the trajectory of each team, whether they like it or not. Twickenham will be an uneasy place, and not just because of the stadium rebrand. There’s been a strange stopgap feel to Steve Borthwick’s reign, as if he’s only ever one more defeat away from the sack, and All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson is now in the same boat too. His reign started with a pair of victories over England in the summer, but after losing three Rugby Championship games, one of those to Argentina, things are unravelling fast.
- Watch on Discovery+ and TNT Sports 1. Kick-off at 3.10pm GMT on Saturday.
Conceicao vs Foster (2 Nov)
- Watch on Now and Sky Sports. Ringwalks expected at 3am GMT on Sunday; undercard starts at midnight.
Harrogate Town vs Wrexham (3 Nov)
- Watch for free on ITVX. Kick-off at 3.30pm GMT on Sunday.
Brazilian Grand Prix (1-3 Nov)
- Watch on Now and Sky Sports. Lights out at 5pm GMT on Sunday.
Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers (2 Nov)
- Watch on Now and Sky Sports. Kick-off at 9.25pm GMT on Sunday.
