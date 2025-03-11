Best ski gear: The essentials you need before hitting the slopes

The ski season is in full swing, and while sorting essentials such as skis and boots, plus packing your base layers, socks and general clothing is always important - making sure you’ve got the extra gear to make the most of your time and elevate your experience can really make a difference in how much you enjoy the trip.

Whether it’s some of the most stylish apparel to keep you looking great on the slopes and at aprés, to a new helmet full of the latest tech to keep you safe, or the best action camera to capture the scenery, we’ve put together a list of your must have gear and gadgets to take your trip to the next level.

1. Insta360 X4

If you’re wanting to film yourself on the slopes, nothing beats the style of footage you get from the Insta360 X4. It is a perfect companion for skiing, especially when paired with the ski pole accessory, thanks to its ability to capture stunning 8K 360° video with smooth, high frame rates.

It’s built tough for winter adventures, handling freezing temps and snow with ease, and the removable lens guards keep it protected during any potential slams.

The FlowState stabilisation ensures your footage stays steady, even on bumpy runs, and the Invisible Selfie Stick feature makes it look like a drone is following you. You can also control it hands-free with voice and gesture commands, so you don't need to take off your gloves in the cold. With long battery life and all these features, it’s a great way to capture your adventures on the slopes.

2. Dope Snow Zenith Jacket

With its retro-inspired boxy fit and oversized cargo pockets, it’s got a cool, vintage vibe while still being super practical. The 4-way stretch fabric gives you all the freedom you need to move, and the shell design lets you layer up depending on the weather. It’s packed with features like a helmet-compatible hood, wrist gaiters, underarm vents, and a media pocket with a headphone cable outlet.

Plus, it’s seriously weatherproof, with a 15,000 mm waterproof rating, fully taped seams, and great breathability to keep you comfy all day. Whether you’re cutting groomers, hitting the park, or enjoying an apres dance on a table, the Zenith jacket is ready for anything – match it with Notorious B.I.B Pants to complete the look.

3. Anker Anker 25K Power Bank

Whilst it may seem on the larger side for a portable power bank, especially to take on the slopes - it’s worth it for the balance of removing any trace of low battery anxiety for yourself and your friends.

A capacity of 25,000mAh, 165W output, two built-in retractable USB-C cables, three USB-C and one USB-A ports - you can charge multiple devices at once with ease, keeping your phone and gadgets going from the first lift to the last drink.

4. Nirvana 22 Backpack

The Mammut Nirvana 22L backpack is a practical and eco-conscious choice for free-riders, ski tourers and everyone in between. Made from recycled materials, it offers a 22-litre capacity, is perfect for carrying your essentials while on the slopes, and doubles as a carry-on backpack with certain low-cost airlines.

For the more experienced and adventurous skiers, the backpack also features specialised compartments for avalanche safety gear, ensuring quick and easy access when it matters most. Designed for versatility, the pack includes attachments for both skis and snowboards, making it ideal if you have to walk for your first lift each morning. It’s also compatible with a hydration system, helping you stay refreshed on the go.

5. Carv 2

If you only get a few days on the mountain each winter, it’s hard to justify the money and time cost of having lessons to help you step up your ski game - this is where Carv comes in. An innovative digital ski coach, powered by two clip-on boot sensors and a powerful AI-driven app, Carv will have you seeing progress before you can whip up a Hot Toddy.

Measuring your turns in real time using the easy install boot sensors, it feeds the data into the Carv app and using their proprietary Motion AI system, the digital coach will give you feedback on how to improve based on three core metrics - Rotary, Edging and Balance (each of which are well explained in the app to make the terminology accessible to all skiers, not just pros). We spent two days testing Carv 2 on some early season snow in Austria, and it has become a must take on any ski trip.

6. POC Obex Connect Helmet

Not only is the Obex Connect packed with more safety features than the average helmet, such as an embedded NFC chip for medical ID storage and RECCO radar reflector for location by rescue teams, but it’s also a great piece of connected technology.

Developed in collaboration with audio experts HARMAN, the Obex Connect delivers clear, high-quality audio for music and calls (which can be linked with your phone via Bluetooth) and also has its own ‘CONNECT’ system. This Mesh communication system allows one-touch communication with closed groups if they have the same model (or the add-on accessory).

This helmet will keep you protected and connected—two of the most important things when doing mountain-based extreme sports.

7. Vallon Freebird goggles

With high-quality lenses made in collaboration with Carl Zeiss, the Freebirds offer excellent clarity in sunny and regular conditions. Interchangeable lenses are available for low light and overcast conditions, offering versatility across different visibility ranges that you can encounter each day.

The retro-styled frame is lined with triple-layer foam for ultimate comfort, and a silicone-lined strap keeps them securely in place; fitting most adults with a relatively generic medium-large overall frame size. If you’re looking for some goggles that will tick the box for both style and substance, the Vallon Freebird goggles are for you.

To complete the look, grab the Waylons glasses to keep the mountain sun out of your eyes whilst enjoying a beer at aprés.

Another thing to remember when on the slopes? Ensure your skin doesn't get too dry. Here's our list of the best lotions and potions you can pinch from your better half to keep yourself looking great.



