Record Store Day 2021: 10 amazing records to look out for

Record Store Day is here again and if it feels like it’s not been that long since you last traipsed to your favourite record store in search of RSD goodies, then you’d be right. This is the second drop of records (dubbed Drop 2) - Drop 1 happened 12 June and had some stunning records to buy.

This drop is no different and while there are hundreds of records to choose from, we’ve chosen 10 of our favourites - the records we will be in the queue for when the doors open Saturday 17 July. If you want to know more about the day and all the participating record stores, then head to the Record Store Day official site for more information.

1. Czarface: Czar Noir

Czarface (DJ 7L & Esoteric and Wu-Tang Clan member Inspectah Deck) are back with a brand-new release. This one is a little different. It’s a Czarface comic, complete with vinyl accompaniment. The idea is that you read the full-colour comic while listening to DJ 7L and the Czar-Keys’ blistering soundtrack.

Why you should buy: It’s never before issued - and only 500 records are available in the UK (5000 in total).

2. Tangerine Dream: The Keep Soundtrack

The Keep is a film director Michael Mann hates but we love. While the visuals are mind-melting, it’s the soundtrack, by Tangerine Dream, that really makes the movie. This one has been a bootleggers’ dream as copyright issues - and the fact the film was a flop - stopped the vinyl going to press, so it’s great to see it back for Record Store Day.

Why you should buy: it’s the first time it’s been on vinyl. Plus, the soundtrack is awesome.

3. Lou Reed: Set The Twilight Reeling

A live album of sorts - he recorded and cut it live in his NYC studio - Set The Twilight Reeling is a guitar album filled with Reed having fun with different genres and sounds. It’s completely all over the place but is curious enough, with him poking fun at everything from the Republican right to, well, himself.

Why you should buy: A Record Store Day exclusive, plus there’s a lovely etching on side 4.

4. Aliens - Original Soundtrack (35th Anniversary Edition)



One of the best, scariest soundtracks of all time, the official Aliens soundtrack by James Horner has been given a re-release on a fancy coloured vinyl pressing. Definitely one for film fans - it comes with the original Sigourney Weaver key art and original film stills.

Why you should buy: it’s printed on yellow/green Acid Blood vinyl!

5. John Martyn: The Church With One Bell

John Martyn's 1998 album is an intriguing covers album. Songs from the likes of Randy Newman, Billie Holiday, Ben Harper, and even Portishead are given a Martyn-flavour and while not all of it works, there are some gems in there (Glory Box and Strange Fruit are ace).

Why you should buy: It’s been unavailable on vinyl since its original release and has been mastered at Abbey Road.

6. Ennio Morricone" Il Bandito Dagli Occhi Azzurri

The score to The Blue Eyed Bandit is an absolute delight and the only time really that Ennio Morricone dabbled with jazz. The film, directed by Alfredo Giannetti, starred Franco Nero as an Italian detective and let’s just say that this RSD is much more memorable than the movie.

Why should you buy: this is a limited edition transparent blue vinyl and a Record Store Day special exclusive. It features liner notes by star of the film Franco Nero & Morricone’s jazz pianist Enrico Pieranunzi.

7. The Cure: Wild Mood Swings

The Cure’s 10th release saw the band lifting the gloom somewhat to create an album that’s filled with songs a touch more upbeat than normal. There’s still some moody numbers in there (Numb) but it’s a strange album and one that alienated a number of Cure fans. One for completists, then, but the vinyl looks ace.

Why you should buy: This is the first time the album has been on Picture Disc (celebrating its 25th Anniversary) and it’s a Record Store Day 2021 Exclusive.

8. Ash: BBC Sessions 1994-1999

BBC radio’s Steve Lamacq and John Peel were great evangelists for Ash, the teenage rock band that grew to festival-headlining success. This vinyl showcases their BBC sessions, with 12 classic Ash tracks, and is a reminder of just how bloody good Ash’s early stuff was.

Why you should buy: This is a Limited Edition of 1000 numbered copies and it’s pressed on Hot Pink vinyl.

9. Rolling Stones: The Hot Rocks

This fantastic compilation album from The Rolling Stones has 21 tracks, including their five number-one singles: (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction, Jumpin’ Jack Flash, Get Off Of My Cloud, Honky Tonk Women, and Paint It, Black. The album spans the ‘best’ years of The Rolling Stones, from 1964-’71.

Why you should buy: this one has been released to celebrate the album’s 50th anniversary and is an exclusive limited edition Yellow Vinyl reissue for Record Store Day. It comes with a set of embossed lithographs featuring photographs by Michael Joseph and the original gatefold cover.

10. Candi Staton: Trouble, Heartaches And Sadness

Dubbed The Lost Fame Sessions Masters, this features 12 previously unreleased tracks from Candi Staton’s incredible recording period at the legendary FAME studios. The set features a stunning rendition of Dolly Parton’s Jolene.

Why you should buy: It’s available for the first time on vinyl exclusively for RSD 2021.

