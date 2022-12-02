The 5 best movie trailers of the week

With Comic-Con happening in Brazil right now, we have had a wave of new trailers this week. Many of them are Marvel based but we have also been given a look at a new Transformers film and, what will surely become a cult movie, the utterly ridiculous Cocaine Bear.

Couple this with our first look at the fifth Indiana Jones movie and a surprisingly brilliant Super Mario Bros trailer and it has been some week for film fans.

Here we have chosen our favourite film promos - the best movie trailers of the week...

1. Cocaine Bear

We had to start with this one. Directed by Elizabeth Banks, this true-ish tale is about cocaine smugglers who dropped a payload of the drug while on the run and the carnage that ensues when a bear who finds the stash ingests it. It looks a lot of fun and is the most matter-of-fact title for a movie since, well, Snakes On a Plane.

The Cocaine Bear release date is 24 February, 2023.

2. Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny

Nope, we aren't convinced by the title either but the first Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny trailer is a joy. Yes it leans heavily on the nostalgia and mythos of Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones but the new characters and old faces work well together and once the theme music kicks in, you can't help but smile.

The Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny release date is 20 June, 2023.

3. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3

The third Guardians of the Galaxy chapter definitely feels like a movie that is ending the arc for these current Guardians. While the story is still under wraps, it's clear that the group are going back to their (g)roots, with Rocket and co looking to understand their past. The trailer also shows us a quick glimpse of Adam Warlock, played by the rather ace Will Poulter.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 release date is 5 May, 2023

4. Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts

If, like us, your favourite Transformer movie is the one Michael Bay didn't direct (yep, that's Bumblebee) then you may well be interested in Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts. Directed by Steven Caple Jr, who did a fantastic job on Creed II, here he's tackling a bigger budget movie which sees the Transformers team up with robots who disguise themselves as beasts. It looks like this one will be based on the TV show Beast Wars, which will make some Transformer fans very happy.

The Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts release date is 9 June, 2023.

5. The Super Mario Bros Movie

Chris Pratt providing the voice of Mario is still a baffling decision - Mario's famed "Wahoo" sounds lacklustre in this promo - but the rest of the Mario animated movie looks ace. In the trailer there are nodes to Mario Kart, Mario's 2D platformer past and even Tanooki Mario.

The Super Mario Bros Movie release date is 7 April, 2023.