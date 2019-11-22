Best Black Friday headphone deal: Get £30 off these Bang & Olufsen headphones

Bang & Olufsen’s headphones are some of the best in the business, which also means that they usually have a decent price tag attached.

Not today. Thanks to Amazon's Black Friday sale, B&O's Beoplay H9i Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones are currently 30% off. That's a saving of £99, bringing the price down to a more manageable £230.





With these noise-cancelling headphones, there is no need to fumble in your pockets for your phone, you can change the volume, song and answer calls with the headphone’s touch controls.





The improved Bluetooth range also means that you only have to be within 121 feet (36 metres) of your music source. Essentially, you can dance around your house to your heart’s content without worrying about a poor connection.





Finally, they’ve got an honourable battery life of 18 hours of playtime, and that’s using the noise-cancelling function (it’ll last even longer without it).





