Spring has dawned at The Whisky Exchange with final The Seasons collection

The fourth and final release of The Seasons from the Whisky Exchange is here to usher in Spring, with tasting notes that are sure to prepare you for this fruity and floral time of year.

Following suit on what’s come before, the Spring collection once again includes three whiskies that will be perfect to sip now the days are getting slightly longer, but hopefully still offer that warmth needed for those chilly spring evenings.

The three whiskies featured this time are a 10-year-old Glentauchers, a 10-year-old Linkwood, and a 9-year-old Caol Ila.

Here’s the Whisky Exchange’s tasting notes on each, as well as how much lolly you’ll need to part with to enjoy the collection:

Glentauchers 2013 10 Year Old The Seasons: Spring 58.6% ABV - £73.75:

Nose: Green apples, freshly-cut grass and white flowers.

Palate: Vanilla and yellow cherries, with hints of camomile and cardamom.

Finish: Fresh and persistent, with more fruit and light florals.

Linkwood 2013 10 Year Old The Seasons: Spring 57.7% ABV - £68.75:

Nose: White blossoms, lemonade and lilacs.

Palate: Fizzy sherbet and Juicy Fruit gum, with fresh pears.

Finish: Long and citrusy, with light touches of vanilla.

Caol Ila 2014 9 Year Old The Seasons: Spring 59.9% ABV - £75.75:

Nose: Citrus oils, white fruit and smouldering coals.

Palate: Fresh garden peas, blossoms and more barbecue smoke.

Finish: Fresh and mineral, with lingering peat.

If you want to try them all, you can also pick up The Seasons: Spring Summer Tasting Set for £44.95, including tasters of six whiskies – with spring finally here, that wraps up The Whisky Exchange's collection to celebrate the passing of the seasons.