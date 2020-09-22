Best Amazon Prime Day US deals (2020): what to expect

You might be wondering where Amazon Prime Day 2020 is. Given the event usually takes place in July, this year Amazon is doing things a little differently.

While we haven't had confirmation of an official date, Amazon Prime Day 2020 could well be happening soon, with many a rumour circling a mid-October event.

Until Amazon announces something officially, here we look back at some fo the best US bargains that took place last year.

Having seen the discount bonanza from both sides of the pond, Amazon Prime Day in the US seemed to trump what was going on in the UK.

From Chromebooks to cut-price PS4s and some fantastic phone discounts, there were a lot of deals out there - too many, in fact, for any normal human to get through.

That's where Shortlist came in. We did what we've did best and shortlisted the best Amazon Prime US deals we saw.

The following products are some of the best Amazon Prime Day US deals we found last year (note: none of these deals are available now).

Save $50 Amazon Fire TV Cube £$69.99 One of the more interesting-looking video streamers on the market, the Fire TV Cube is a viable replacement for your TV remote and cable TV setup, allowing 4K streams with Dolby Atmos. Buy now on Amazon

Save $159.96 Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones £$139.99 There's a huge saving on these wireless Beats headphones that come boasting a wide soundstage, huge amount of battery and that Beats look. Buy now on Amazon

Save $70 Bose SoundLink around-ear wireless headphones II £$159 These comfortable headphones offer 15 hours' playback on a single charge, are packed with immersive sound and EQ capabilities far beyond most headphones of this price range. Buy now on Amazon

Save $260 Google Pixel 3 £$539 One of the best Android Phones in the world, the star of the Pixel 3 is its lowlight camera capabilities. Couple this with its pure Android experience and what you have is a great phone, now at a great price. Buy now on Amazon

Save $100 Moto G7 £$199 If you are looking for a cheap phone with plenty of frills, then the Moto G7 is it. Given it's a quarter of the price of the iPhone XS, it comes with Android 9 and some impressive specs. Buy now on Amazon

Save $30 All-new Amazon Kindle £$59.99 A glare-free screen, adjustable light and oodles of storage makes this Kindle something of a steal. You also get $5 eBook credit with this purchase. Buy now on Amazon

Save $150 Apple Watch Series 3 £$229 This is a brilliant price from the Apple Watch 3, a smartwatch that is at the very top of its game. This version comes with LTE and is one of the best prices we've seen for the device. Buy now on Amazon

Save $30 Ring Wi-Fi Enabled Video Doorbell £$99.99 Ring, owned by Amazon, has seem some fantastic discounts this Prime Day. This version of the video door bell has had a third of its price lopped off. Buy now on Amazon

Save $108.99 PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Console £$249.99 This PS4 Slim comes with a huge 1TB of storage and a number of games, including the fantastic Spider-Man. Buy now on Amazon