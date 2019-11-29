Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones have £110 off this Black Friday

It’s finally time to scream ‘Black Friday is here!’ and we’ve got just the audio offer to ease you into things before the tidal wave of bargains hits. A deal that’s music to our ears (quite literally), these Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones currently have a staggering £110 off.



Yes, you did read that correctly. No, we didn’t accidentally put an extra 1 at the beginning. These Beats Solo3s - part of the Beats Pop collection - have an impressive 44% off their original price.



But in true Black Friday style, it’s only for a limited time, which means if you’ve been umming and ahhing about investing in a solid pair of on-ear headphones, this might be just the time to take the leap.





save 44% Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones £139 With a massive 44% off these Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones, there's no reason not to snap them up. In terms of battery life, they boast 40 hours of playback and come in a ridiculous number of colours. Buy now on Amazon





Available in a variety of colours including indigo, magenta and violet, these Beats Solo3 offerings are heavily discounted for one day only. We repeat, one day only. It might also be worth keeping an eye on our best Black Friday deals page for the constantly changing latest and greatest bargains.





With cushioned ear cups and an adjustable fit, this audio offering is as comfortable as they come. Paired with upto 40 hours playback time on the move, charging is a pretty simple affair, gaining you 3 hours of battery life for every 5 minutes on charge courtesy of Fast-Fuel charging.





Powered by Apple’s W1 chip, the system ensures seamless setup between the headphones and all Apple devices, not to mention top class Bluetooth pairing. Needless to say, you’ve got yourself a fine pair of headphones for a pretty fine price.





It’s also worth noting that the cans come complete with a carrying case, 3.5mm remote Talk cable and a universal USB charging cable, alongside the warranty.





Given that onslaught of positivity, we think it’s about time we popped over to Amazon and nab ourselves a pair before they sell out.





Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones are currently priced at £110 and are available on Amazon.



