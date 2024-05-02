Battlefield epic Lee took eight years to make - and Kate Winslet paid the crew's wages

We're all for gritty cinema experiences depicting the darker sides of conflict, however, Kate Winslet and Josh O'Connor's latest release, Lee, vows to blow wartime stereotypes out of the water.

It's time to say goodbye to battlefield cliches, as this World War 2 epic turns the tables courtesy of model-turned-war correspondent, Lee Miller.

Based on the 1985 biography The Lives of Lee Miller, the tale's real-life star disregarded opinion and danger to follow a truly unprecedented career path.

An upcoming release that's faced its fair share of setbacks, Lee really has fought against all odds to make it to the big screen.

Why? Because Lee took a staggering eight years to complete - and even by Hollywood standards, that's a stretch.

In part down to Covid-related breaks, actors strikes, as well as an initial lack of funding, Lee has earned its place in cinemas.

The precarious funding situation also meant Kate Winslet (who also acts as producer) paid the entire cast and crew’s salaries for a staggering two weeks.

Now, that's dedication.

But there's more. Yup, Winslet slipped and injured her back during filming in 2022 but insisted on filming continuing - despite being barely able to stand and requiring a trip to hospital.

No half measures here, no sir-ee.

A directorial debut from Ellen Kuras, Lee sees Titanic and Mare of Easttown star Winslet join Challenger's actor Josh O'Connor centre-stage for the first time.

It's a project that sees Kuras and Winslet reunite, after the pair first crossed paths while working on 2004 cult release Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind - a film in which Kuras was a cinematographer.

There's also a mighty impressive cast list, with Marion Cotillard (The Dark Knight Rises, La Vie en Rose), Andrea Riseborough (Birdman, W.E.), Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Andy Samberg, Noémie Merlant (Portrait of a Lady on Fire), and Scandi legend Alexander Skarsgård (True Blood, Big Little Lies) joining the party.

A film that made its world premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival last September, the film sees Andy Samberg star as Life Magazine photographer David E. Scherman.

Skarsgård steps up to play an English Surrealist painter, photographer and poet by the name of Roland Penrose, while the effortless Marion Cotillard portrays Solange D’Ayen, French Vogue's fashion director.

Topping off proceedings, Josh O’Connor steps into the shoes of a young journalist by the name of Tony, while fellow hacks include Andrea Riseborough as British Vogue Editor Audrey Withers.

Lee arrives in cinemas nationwide on September 13, before landing on Sky Cinema.