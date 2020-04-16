Banksy’s bathroom has become his latest blank canvas

For many of us, although a little inconvenient, working from home is a pretty manageable feat.





But spare a thought for Banksy, who in the midst of lockdown, has taken to decorating (or some might say destroying) his bathroom in the name of art.





Posting to Instagram, the street artist uploaded five images depicting a rather disheveled looking bathroom, accompanied by the caption “My wife hates it when I work from home".





You’re not alone, Banksy, you’re not alone.









Complete with murals of mischievous rats and even a mouse hole for good measure, the five images depicted a scene of total and utter chaos.





From rats urinating in the toilet to jumping on toothpaste tubes and even a topical deluge of hand soap descending from the top shelf, we can’t help but feel a little sorry for the residents of this particular household.





Having captured the world’s imagination with his tongue-in-cheek designs, auto-shredding artwork and immersive attractions like Bristol’s Dismaland, the anonymous street artist has become one of the world’s most sought after creators.





We do, however, suspect that this is one piece of art you won’t be able to get your hands on easily - even if you did have six figures in the bank.



