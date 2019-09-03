Beosound Stage - Bang & Olufsen’s first soundbar - is a thing of beauty

Bang & Olufsen is world-renowned for its huge range of top of the range headphones, speakers and other audio equipment, as well as its ability to combine high quality products with genuinely beautiful, minimalist design.

And now the company has announced it will be launching a TV soundbar, the first of its type from B&O – and it looks just as lovely as you might expect.

The Beosound Stage, the company says, is for "everyone who wants an immersive cinematic experience from one single speaker".

As expected from such an aesthetically focused company, the Beosound was created with design at the forefront. Developed with a Danish studio, NORM Architects, the bar prioritises "geometric shapes" and natural materials to "integrate beautifully into the home". Aluminium, bronze tone aluminium and smoked oak frames are all available.



As for specs, it's pretty impressive there, too. Eleven speaker drives are used to create a 3 channel loudspeaker, with large woofers allowing bassy notes to get through.

Dolby Atmos is also featured in the speakers, giving a "three-dimension effect", and allowing you to really experience the sounds as if they're in the room.

“We created Beosound Stage as a powerful soundbar that doesn’t rely on a subwoofer or satellites to create an immersive experience," said Christoffer Østergaard Poulsen, Vice President of Product Management at Bang & Olufsen in a statement.

"The first time you hear Beosound Stage, the impact of the deep, powerful sound hits you immediately, and the simple minimalistic Scandinavian design makes it stand out like a piece of furniture. It is simply clean, elegant and powerful".

The Beosound Stage will cost a whopping $1,750 (£1,250/€1,500) for the aluminium editions, while the oak version will be $2,600 (£1,900/€2,250).

