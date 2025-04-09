Loewe’s new wireless We. BOOST home theatre system boasts big sound without the wires

Loewe has announced a new wireless ‘plug and play’ home theatre system called We. BOOST. If Loewe is to be believed, the We. BOOST is borderline effortless to set up, which is undoubtedly a major appeal for anyone who doesn’t have the patience, time, or technical know-how for a more complicated bigscreen audio array.

Four wireless speakers and a subwoofer offer 720 watts of combined power, with upward-firing speakers providing Dolby Atmos 3D surround sound — there is more than enough here to make that docking scene in Interstellar even more stressful. The wireless system connects to your TV using an HDMI eARC dongle, which will come in the box with the rest of the goodies on offer.

Thanks to the remote, which comes with an OLED display, you can tweak your bass and treble mix, and tinker to your heart's content. So whether it's a high-octane action scene or a more complex moment of emotion, the Loewe We. BOOST hopes to deliver clarity regardless of the scene.

Eagle-eyed football fans may also recognise this brand as the one Real Madrid and France star Kylian Mbappé invested in during 2024, so who knows, this may be the very same home theatre system he uses to remind himself of those two screamers Declan Rice scored against Madrid.

If you’re interested in this wireless home theatre system, it will cost £999 when it releases in June and is available through Loewe shops and retailers. Don’t worry if you don’t have an accompanying Loewe television — the HDMI connection makes them compatible with any brand you can think of.

With easy set-up, wireless speakers, a subwoofer, and more, this system is one to watch when it releases later this year for anyone looking to get the most out of their home setup. We’ve not had a chance to check the speakers out for ourselves yet, but hopefully they can deliver. We’ll keep you posted if we get the chance to go hands-on when they launch this summer.

Looking for more great tech for the home? Why not check out the Shoe Steamer table top cleaning cupboard

Images via Loewe