Baby Reindeer creator reveals emotional impact on crew filming harrowing episode

The creator of hit Netflix series Baby Reindeer has opened up for the first time about filming one of the show's most emotionally challenging scenes.

Richard Gadd, who transformed his Edinburgh Fringe show into a viral screenplay during the Covid-19 lockdown, has revealed he had to shut down the set in order to shoot the show's fourth episode, entitled 'The Boots'.

It comes as the numbers suggest Baby Reindeer remains on track to smash one major Netflix streaming record.

Speaking in Los Angeles during Tuesday night's Netflix panel for the limited series, Gadd explained (as reported by Variety) that filming for episode four - in particular a scene depicting his sexual assault at the hands of a fellow writer, required a closed set.

He highlighted the emotional impact that scene had on the entire crew.

“We did close the set, but I was looking over and you’d see the props guys wiping tears from their eyes as they would be putting the props back how they should be,” Gadd said.

“The show was based in such a trauma that everyone on set felt at times it was a huge, weighty thing.

"And it’s why I think everyone had such respect for everything. I was blessed with this amazing team who kind of felt it with me in a lot of ways.”

It comes as Gadd emphasised how important it was to present the facts in the tale, without warping reality for entertainment purposes.

Gadd has already been forced to shut down speculation surrounding the real-life identity of the groomer who sexually assaulted him during his early career.







It follows internet sleuths attempting to track down the real-life Martha - which forced Gadd to request fans stop searching for the individual.

“I never wanted to kind of lie,” he said. “I always had to constantly check myself to be like, ‘Does this feel truthful to me to my experience all the way through?’

"And if it didn’t, I would have to bring it back.”

It comes as Baby Reindeer looks on track to break a HUGE streaming record.

Based on data from its third week on the streaming platform, Baby Reindeer racked up 18.6 million views (from 29 April to 5 May).

This takes the show's total to around 56.5 million views in its first 26 days on the platform.

Why is this important? Because the show is approaching the Netflix Top 10 where the most watched shows of all time are concerned.

To break into the Top 10, Baby Reindeer needs to overtake The Witcher, season one, which stands at 83 million views in its first 91-days.

Bridgerton season two nabs ninth place with 93.8 million views, with the number one spot taken by Wednesday season one, who brought in a staggering 252.1 million views.

It means Gadd's series now needs just 27 million more views in the next 65 days to hit the Top 10.

It comes as Netflix also announced it had submitted “Baby Reindeer” for consideration in the 'Best Limited Series' nominations category at the Emmys, with Gadd also entered for nominations in the 'Best Actor' and 'Best Writing' categories.c

The future is definitely looking bright for Baby Reindeer, so catch it on Netflix now.



