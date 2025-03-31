Audio-Technica celebrates Star Wars in style with limited edition earbuds

Audio-Technica is visiting a galaxy far, far away to bring fans wireless earbuds themed around various Star Wars characters. Four characters are featured in total, including Darth Vader, R2-D2, Mandalorian, and his little green pal Grogu.

The limited edition release marks Star Wars Celebration Japan with new special sets of Star Wars earbuds, based on the existing ATH-CKS50TW2. The only difference between the four is an aesthetic change, following the themes and colours of the character they have taken inspiration from—even the case and box are themed around one of the iconic characters.

Grogu’s are green and beige, Darth Vader’s are black and metallic silver, R2-D2’s are naturally blue and white, and Mando’s are silver and grey. Each set also has different user sounds, and will no doubt be a delight to collectors and fans alike.

The lid of each case also has an iconic quote regarding the character in question, even though R2-D2 and Grogu aren’t the chattiest pair in the series. The words on top of the cases are as follows:

It is your destiny - Darth Vader

This is the way - The Mandalorian

The droid you’re looking for - R2-D2

Wherever I go, he goes - Grogu

Thanks to the translucent case, you can see your Star Wars-themed earbuds hiding away inside. A unique feature of these earbuds is that you can connect them together via magnets to switch them off and begin to preserve some of the 40 hours of battery life on offer.

The model of headphone, the ATH-CKS50TW2, is a pre-existing set. Still, thanks to the Star Wars decor dropped over the top, these are more expensive than the originals, which come in at £149.99.

This does mean we know plenty about the features to expect with these earbuds, which have the aforementioned Magnetic Switch tech, 40 hours of battery life, 60 hours of battery life in the case, and, of course, noise cancelling.

If you’re lucky enough to be in Japan for Star Wars Celebration, you can pick up a pair of these limited-edition earbuds. Fortunately, they will eventually go on global sale from the 21st of April for $179.99, although there is currently no mention of a UK price.