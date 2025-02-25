Andor season 2 trailer promises the return of some familiar Star Wars faces

The revolution is coming in Andor season two. Riding high on a hit first season, anticipation is at fever pitch with critics and Star Wars fans rejoicing that Disney’s Star Wars isn’t all bad. This show is the strongest offering since the Mouse House took the reins from Star Wars creator George Lucas, and shows there’s still plenty of life in that galaxy far, far away.

The trailer, which is well worth a watch, picks up immediately after the events of the first season and teases the galaxy is now in full-blown rebellion, whilst we also get a good look at some familiar faces.

When watching the trailer, you'll notice it leans heavily on the critical acclaim from the first season, with multiple press quotes underlining how surprisingly good it was -- an even greater feat considering there was very little excitement when the show was initially announced.

He's a Rogue One

Rogue One first introduced the lead and namesake of Andor, Diego Luna, as Rebel spy Cassian Andor, and considering the finality of that film’s ending the show's announcement felt unnecessary. But billed as a prequel, season one proved it was anything but. Now Disney has released the trailer for season two, and it looks to bring even more of what so many loved about the first season, with the rebellion now truly upon us.

The show is set between Episodes III and IV, following Andor as he becomes a full-blown rebel, ready to take down the Empire and battle fascism at its heart. In truth, we could do with Cassian Andor right now, given the state of the world.

Andor's second season will also feature Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O'Reilly, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, Elizabeth Dulau, Alan Tudyk, Ben Mendelsohn, and Forest Whitaker — so plenty of stars reprising their roles not only from season one, but from Rogue One too, bridging the gap between show and silver screen. So pop on your orange jumpsuit and get ready for the release on 22nd April.

Lead Image: Disney