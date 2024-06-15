Apple TV Plus' latest number one show is an incredible remake of a classic thriller

Apple TV Plus has been on a wining streak of late, thanks to its A-list starring shows that pack a punch. Lately we have been devouring both Dark Matter (starring Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly) and the twist-laden and Colin Farrell starring Sugar.

But its new number-one show takes things up a notch, with Jake Gyllenhaal cast in a role that once belonged to Harrison Ford.

Presumed Innocent is a new Apple TV+ series that's shot straight to number one and is based on the novel of the same name by Scott Turow.

This novel was first adapted by Alan J. Pakula in 1990, with Ford in the role of a lawyer who is implicated in a murder. That movie was a huge hit, given the star power of Ford at the time and that it was a film made by the person behind All The President's Men.

The show stretches the plot to eight episodes and currently has a modest score of 77% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Image Credit: Apple TV Plus

Here's what the critics are saying about the show...

The Hollywood Reporter notes: For all its late-season ridiculousness, wasted actors and a washed-out aesthetic that represents entirely too much of Apple TV+’s brand, I look forward to eventually watching the finale.

The Age says: This is rich territory to explore, and it does a terrific job of expanding Presumed Innocent well beyond the courtroom drama that, at core, it really is.

Slate reckons: Ostensibly, Presumed Innocent is a murder mystery, but it feels most lively when it focuses on office politics.

The WSJ writes: Presumed Innocent has a lot going for it, including sensational performances by Peter Sarsgaard, Bill Camp and Gabby Beans. But we’ve been burned by Mr. Kelley before.

The Kelley that's being talked about is David E Kelley who is the showrunner. He is no stranger to courtroom dramas, having also made LA Law and Ally McBeal.

Presumed Innocent is streaming now on Apple TV Plus.