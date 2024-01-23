Apple TV+ has a new sci-fi show coming soon - and it looks out of this world

Apple has just revealed the trailer for its latest sci-fi show, a psychological thriller starring The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo's Naomi Rapace.

Constellation has been created by Wallander and Doctor Who alumni Peter Harness, and there are a number of great directors on board - including: Michelle MacLaren (The Morning Show), Oliver Hirschbiegel (Downfall), and Joseph Cedar (Footnote).

Add to this a fantastic supporting cast which includes Better Call Saul's Jonathan Banks, James D'Arcy (last seen in Oppenheimer) and Barbara Sukowa (Voyager) and what you have are all the hallmarks for a decent series.

Plot-wise, Constellation revolves around Rapace who plays astronaut Jo, who returns to Earth after a disaster in space - only to discover that key pieces of her life seem to be missing.

Image Credit: AppleTV Plus

Apple calls Constellation an "action-packed space adventure" and "an exploration of the dark edges of human psychology, and one woman's desperate quest to expose the truth about the hidden history of space travel and recover all that she has lost."

As the trailer suggests, be prepared for jump scares and intrigue when Constellation premieres on Apple TV Plus 21 February.

Apple is no stranger to offering up intelligent sci-fi. Apple TV+ already has the likes of For All Mankind, Severance and Invasion on board - all of which are in our best Apple TV+ shows guide.