Apple Vision Pro update brings AI features to spatial computing, easier Guest User access

A major update is coming to Apple’s futuristic Vision Pro headset that’ll make it smarter, easier to share with friends, and simpler to find the best experiences to enjoy in its mixed reality ‘spatial computing’ world.

The headlining feature of the Vision OS 2.4 update is the addition of Apple Intelligence, Apple’s take on artificial intelligence that’s already rolled out to iPhone, iPad and Mac. With it, you’ll be able to more quickly type in Vision Pro’s virtual keyboard — with the keyboard anticipating the phrases you’re looking to use — as well as generally sprucing up your sloppy sentences. It’ll also let you summarise text, create AI-generated emoji and images, and access ChatGPT via Siri voice requests.

Easy sharing, and iPhone browsing

Guest User mode gets a much-needed improvement, too. Previously, those looking to share their Vision Pro headsets would need to first verify access with a retina scan — popping the headset back on the owner's head, before handing it over to the guest user. Now, the guest can simply pop the headset on straight away, which will trigger a verification notification on the owner’s iPhone or iPad. The owner can then choose precisely what apps the guest has access to, while the guest’s hand and eye tracking data can be stored for later use so that they don’t have to go through the set-up process every time they want to use the headset again.

Also, Apple’s introducing an all new iPhone app to help people better find the best-of-the-best Vision Pro content being added to the headset’s library of experiences. The Apple Vision Pro app for iPhone will highlight new 3D movies, spatial video content, mixed reality apps and games, and more, letting you get a look at what’s new when away from the headset itself. It’ll also include a curated ‘Spatial Gallery’, which will highlight the most interesting videos and photography that harness the 3D capabilities of the headset.

The Apple Vision Pro app will be automatically added to the phones of Vision Pro owners — though anyone spatial-curious can download the app from the App Store, too.

No word yet on when this new suite of features will roll out to Vision Pro users, but it’s a genuinely useful set of additional features. The streamlined Guest User mode in particular will be warmly received, making it easier to share the headset among family and friends — handy, as there aren’t going to be many households that can afford multiple £3,499 headsets, the going price for a Vision Pro.