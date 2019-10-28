Apple AirPods set to get a stylish new update

What colour of iPhone you get has long been an exciting (and sometimes agonising) choice for anyone picking out a new device.

Rose gold was bang on trend for several years, with others opting for a sleek black or the classic white colour.

Now it seems that you'll be able to match your AirPods with your iPhone – or at least according to Mac Rumours, anyway. Picking up on a Chinese language report, the site claims that the new AirPods Pro will come in eleven colours to match new iPhone 11 models.

That will include the gold, black and white we all know and love, as well as some new colours including Midnight Green.

The report also suggests that the new version of the headphones will have numerous new features designed to level up the item – noise cancellation is the one we're most excited about, but there are also rumours that they'll be water resistant, perfect for anyone who wants to listen to music whilst swimming (or in the shower, even).

The new model could be set to be released before Christmastime, too – which would make holiday shopping a bit easier for anyone with a tech-mad loved one.

At the moment we have no further details, and the rumours may well turn out to be false. But stylish new AirPods with improved functionality? We'll be watching eagerly to see what happens.

If AirPods aren't your thing, check out our list of the best wireless headphones.