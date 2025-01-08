Anyone for a Hulkamania half-pint? Hulk Hogan’s Real American Beer to team up with WWE

Did you know that wrestling mega-star Hulk Hogan has his very own beer? And that it’s now partially owned by the WWE wrestling mega-brand?

Well now you do, brother. That first bit of information won’t be new to those that pay close attention to the American light beer market — Hogan’s been bringing his own brash-with-a-tash Hulkamania attitude to the Real American Beer line since launching it in June 2024. But the partnership with WWE, the same company that made Hogan a worldwide star in the first place, is all-new.

WWE, which now lives under the TKO Group Holdings umbrella that also includes the UFC mixed martial arts promotions, will become a minority owner of Real American Beer, and will use its in-the-ring branding might, beefed-up stars, and social media presence to promote the lager.

Hulk smashed?

“Well, let me tell you something brother! From the first time I stepped into the ring, I’ve always fought for something bigger than myself,” said Hogan, not-actual sibling of Shortlist, in a press statement.

“I’m thrilled to bring Real American Beer into the ring with WWE. Together, we’re bringing that pride to America, one beer, one match at a time, brother!”

The timing is fortuitous — WWE this week kicked off a separate partnership with streaming giants Netflix, where it will bring both live events and its back catalogue of classic matches to the platform.

In a debut Netflix event on Monday, Hogan even made an appearance in the ring — but the reception he received was far from that of his 80s and 90s heyday. Hogan was repeatedly booed by fans — the reason was unclear, though some have reasoned that previous racist comments made by Hogan, and his support for Donald Trump, have tarnished his legacy among wrestling fans.

As for the Real American Beer itself? Despite being contract-brewed by a number of breweries and then distributed by Breakthru Beverages, it’s got a good reputation as a very sessionable brew — crisp, a little sweet, and a good alternative to a Bud Light.