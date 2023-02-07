ShortList is supported by you, our amazing readers. When you click through the links on our site and make a purchase we may earn a commission. Learn more
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania reactions are in - this is what the critics are saying

The latest Ant-Man has had its world premiere and the reactions are out.

Marc Chacksfield
07 February 2023

Ant-man and the Wasp: Quantumania officially kicks off Phase 5 of the MCU. The movie has just had its premiere in LA and reactions for the film are flooding in.

After what was a soft launch of sorts for Jonathan Majors' Kang The Conquerer in Marvel TV show Loki, we are finally getting to see what the new MCU big bad is made of, thanks to them being the main villain Ant-man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The third Ant-Man movie focuses on Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), Hope Van Dyn (Evangeline Lilly) and Lang's daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) as they head to the Quantum Realm, where they take on their most ambitious adventure yet.

The movie come soon after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiered on Disney Plus and is seen as the catalyst for Marvel's next phase. In short: if you think Marvel has been treading water of late then things are going to happen here that will have huge repercussions for the MCU going forward.

While full Ant-man and the Wasp: Quantumania reviews are yet to be written, critics were allowed to share their thoughts about the film on social media. Here's a selection of spoiler-free reactions for what is the 31st MCU movie to date...

Image Credit: Marvel

As you will read from the following Tweets, there is a lot to like in the new Ant-Man movie, with a number of people referencing Star Wars. However, there are some reservations about the first act and the strangeness of the movie.

What is clear, though: Kang as a villain absolutely rules...

Ant-man and the Wasp: Quantumania is out on the big screen 17 February, 2023.

