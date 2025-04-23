Animal Farm movie adaptation arriving this year, shows off breathtaking cast

Animal Farm is arguably one of the most important works of fiction in the last 100 years, and could probably do with a few more people giving it a read of late. But if you’re not a big reader, then you’re in luck. George Orwell's novella is receiving the animated adaptation treatment, with Andy Serkis at the helm to direct and produce.

Now, thanks to Variety, we know who will be lending their voices to the various farmyard animals as they rebel against their farmer — and it’s some cast.

So far the voice acting line-up includes, Seth Rogen (The Studio/The Super Mario Bros. Movie), Glenn Close (Fatal Attraction), Steve Buscemi (Fargo), Woody Harrelson (True Detective), Laverne Cox (Orange is the New Black), Jim Parson (The Big Bang Theory), Gaten Matarazzo (Stranger Things) and even the recent Oscar winner Kieran Culkin who picked up the prestigious award for his role in A Real Pain.

In addition to his directing responsibilities, Serkis will also be part of the voice cast, having previously voiced and performed motion capture for Gollum in The Lord of the Rings and Caesar in the Planet of the Apes reboot.

Animal Farm follows a group of farm animals, led by Napoleon (Rogen), who take control of the farm and begin to instil new values of equality and freedom, tackling themes of oppression and the cycle of power. It’s not for the faint of heart, but it’s a story everyone should be exposed to, and now it will be easier than ever.

The film is set to release this summer, with an 11th July release date, marking the third time the novella has been adapted for the big screen.

Main image via Aniventure