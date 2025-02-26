Andrew Scott and Redbreast Whiskey launch SXSW short film award

Booze and movies often go well together, particularly if you’re watching something terrible. But in this latest collaboration the idea is to champion indie film-making.

All of Us Strangers actors Andrew Scott and whiskey brand Redbreast have teamed-up to launch a SWSX festival initiative called Redbreast Unhidden.

It’s here to celebrate independent short films, and six of ‘em have been selected by Andrew Scott, alongside the Redbreast team.

The idea is these are the films Scott “feels the world needs to see,” although despite searching around we’ve found no way to snag tickets to the event at which they will be screened.

The six films will be shown at the Redbreast Unhidden Showcase at Austin’s Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. And one of them will go on to win the inaugural Redbreast Unhidden Award, which also comes with a grant — Redbreast has not announced how much this is worth, though.

“It’s been really fun to be part of, especially given their initiative to encourage filmmakers of the future, whose voices need to be supported now more than ever,” says Scott.

Here are the six films shortlisted for the award: