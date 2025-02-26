Andrew Scott and Redbreast Whiskey launch SXSW short film award
Redbreast Unhidden puts the spotlight on films you might otherwise miss
Booze and movies often go well together, particularly if you’re watching something terrible. But in this latest collaboration the idea is to champion indie film-making.
All of Us Strangers actors Andrew Scott and whiskey brand Redbreast have teamed-up to launch a SWSX festival initiative called Redbreast Unhidden.
It’s here to celebrate independent short films, and six of ‘em have been selected by Andrew Scott, alongside the Redbreast team.
The idea is these are the films Scott “feels the world needs to see,” although despite searching around we’ve found no way to snag tickets to the event at which they will be screened.
The six films will be shown at the Redbreast Unhidden Showcase at Austin’s Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. And one of them will go on to win the inaugural Redbreast Unhidden Award, which also comes with a grant — Redbreast has not announced how much this is worth, though.
“It’s been really fun to be part of, especially given their initiative to encourage filmmakers of the future, whose voices need to be supported now more than ever,” says Scott.
Here are the six films shortlisted for the award:
- Sweetbriar: A Spanish “docufiction” film directed by Danny Rivera starring his own mother as… a mother tidying and preparing her home, ahead of a visit from her son.
- Nervous Energy: A comedy about a couple of film-maker friends who decide to break up with their partners. Directed by Eve Liu, who was born in London and grew up in Australia.
- One Day This Kid: Already nominated for a bunch of awards at 2024 and 2025 festivals, this 18-minute short focuses on a first generation immigrant’s experiences. Director Alexander Farah says it’s about “my own experiences growing up gay and Afghan.”
- I’m the Most Racist Person You Know: Leela Varghese’s "queer Gen Z romcom” sees Lali try and fail to flirt with a bartender, only for it to lead with a genuine connection with someone else.
- Brief Somebodies: This 14-minute film from Andy Reid depicts the rehearsals of a scene where one actor is hired to sexually assault another. It may only be acting, but has wider effects.
- Entre Tormentas: A men breaks into a cemetery to recovery the remains of his brother, after his home town is torn apart by a hurricane. Directed by Frank Zayas.