Amazon's popular Prime Day Music Unlimited deal is music to our ears

Amazon Prime Day is still weeks away (12-13 July, thanks for asking) but that hasn't stopped the online giant from dropping one of its best Prime Day deals early.

You can now get a whopping 6 months' free Music Unlimited from Amazon, when you purchase an Amazon Echo Dot.

Music Unlimited is usually £8.99 a month and you are saving up to £63 when you buy it with the Echo Dot device. And, let's be honest, you can never have enough of these smart speakers around the home.

The deal is currently available for both the Echo Dot (4th Gen) and the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) and there is a small caveat: you have to be an Amazon Prime user and not have subscribed to Music Unlimited before.

Six months' Music Unlimited for free! Echo Dot (4th Gen, Charcoal) + Amazon Music Unlimited £39.99 - SAVE £63.94 (62%) Get a new Echo Dot and six months' worth of Music Unlimited now. Buy from Amazon now

Six months' Music Unlimited for free! Echo Dot (3rd Gen, Charcoal) + Amazon Music Unlimited £34.99 - SAVE £58.94 (63%) Get a 3rd Gen Echo Dot and six month's free Music Unlimited streaming. Buy on Amazon now

Given that you have to be a Prime member for Amazon Prime Day, it's certainly worth making sure you are signed up to get all those lovely upcoming discounts (and to take advantage of this deal).

If you aren't a Prime member and do want to try Music Unlimited, then Amazon does have a three-months' free offer on right now. This goes up to four months' free if you are a Prime member, however.

Amazon Music Unlimited offer Up to 4 months' Music Unlimited for free! If you are a Prime member, you can get 4 months' Music Unlimited for free! Non-Prime members will get 3 months. Get from Amazon now



Amazon Music Unlimited is a Spotify rival, with some 90 million songs available to stream, spatial audio is available through the service, as is offline listening.

By taking advantage of Music Unlimited it means you can go through out entire best rock albums list and get voting. And our coolest albums of all time list... you get the picture.