Forget the Kindle, Amazon is now releasing its own gin

Amazon has dominated the world of online shopping, and now it is taking it one step further by creating its very own premium gin - after all, it is the UK’s favourite tipple.

Tovess Single Batch Crafted Dry Gin is made in a distillery on the outskirts of Birmingham, which seems like a good place to start for Amazon as the gin is produced in 18th century copper pots - “some of the oldest in the UK” apparently - so we imagine the distillery probably knows what it is doing by now.





Taste wise; it is “fresh and fruity” gin infused with lime and grapefruit peel, giving it “a smooth Mediterranean taste” despite its Midlands origin.





To complement the flavours, its makers recommend serving it over ice with tonic and a garnish of grapefruit, cucumber or lime.





And, this may be Amazon’s first spirit but expect more to come as the retailer has promised that other bottles “will be added over the course of time”.





For now, Tovess is available in the UK, France, Germany, Spain and Italy, and is bottled at an ABV of 41.5%.





Fancy trying a bottle? As you would expect, it can be found exclusively on Amazon, and the 70cl bottle costs £24.99.





Amazon Prime members also have the added bonus of ordering the bottle on one-day delivery, so you’ll barely even have to wait for it.





