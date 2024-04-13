Amazon Prime Video's latest number one show deserves its 94% Rotten Tomatoes score

One of the most anticipated Prime Video shows of the year has finally hit Prime Video - and if the reviews are anything to go by, then you should be watching nothing else this weekend.

Fallout is a TV adaptation of the video game of the same name. Since 1997, the Fallout franchise has been wowing gamers with its tales from an post apocalyptic wasteland, where vault dwellers have lived in relative harmony underground but are forced to head above ground and fight among the warring factions.

The show has been developed by Jonathan Nolan - showrunner wise Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner are at the helm - who is no stranger to adapting sci-fi for the small screen.

He was the person behind WestWorld and has created another slick show that looks just like the video game it is based on.

The show is streaming now and, in old-school streaming fashion, Prime Video has made all eight episodes available to watch all at once.

Before you commence a binge watch, it's well worth noting that Fallout follows The Last Of Us in terms of quality.

Like the HBO show, it has successfully adapted a video game for the screen, nailing the look and feel of the show. Unlike The Last Of Us, though, this isn't a straight translation - it hints at plot points of the game but its overarching storyline is unique.

The plot, according to Amazon, is as follows: "Set 200 years after the apocalypse, the story follows a community of people living in luxury fallout shelters who are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and they’re shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them."

Prime Video

Rotten Tomatoes has totted up the reviews for the show and it currently stands at a very impressive 94% from 83 reviews.

The New York Post notes: It’s still not for the faint of heart, as it’s violent and strange at times, but it’s an enjoyable watch for those who appreciate the genre.

Inverse reckons: "As utterly addicting as it is innovative, and could very well become the new benchmark for the video game prestige series as we know it."

EW says: The eight-episode season exists in a vivid and captivating universe that will be familiar to gamers — though knowledge of the franchise isn't required to enjoy its darkly comic dystopian pleasures.

Variety writes: Bizarre but intensely fun, Fallout is like nothing you’ve ever seen; for that reason alone, you won’t be able to turn away.

While Slant magazine says: Bodies fly, heads explode, and video game logic reigns triumphant.

Although it was only released 11 April, Fallout has headed straight to the top spot, according to FlixPatrol with Prime Video's top 10 as follows:

1. Fallout

2. Invincible

3. Reacher

4. The Source

5. Marry My Husband

6. Hazbin Hotel

7. Mr. & Mrs. Smith

8. Rigo

9. The Grand Tour

10. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Fallout takes pride and place in this week's WatchList which is packed with other new shows and movies you should be watching.