Amazon Prime Video just revealed the ultimate Spider-Man show

Prime Video has announced a new Spider-Man show, and it could have been plucked right from our daydreams.

Noir is a live-action show that stars Nicolas Cage as Spider-Man Noir, a role he stepped into — in animated form — in 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

We knew the show was in the works, but it’s only now we’ve heard Nicholas Cage is to star.

“The extremely talented Nicolas Cage is an ideal choice for our new superhero and the accomplished producing team with Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, and the incredible team at Sony is dedicated to expanding this franchise in the most authentic way,” says Amazon MGM Studios TV head Vernon Sanders.

We have no release date as yet, just official word Noir will come to both MGM+ and Prime Video, as per an X post by Prime Video.

This casting is a better fit for the 60-year-old Cage than it may initially sound. Spider-Man Noir is an “aging and down on his luck” private investigator working out of New York during the 1930s, long after his heyday as the city’s superhero.

This will, miraculously, be the first major TV role of Cage's career, mirroring Schwarzenegger and his first leading TV job in 2023’s FUBAR.

Of course, Nicholas Cage is no stranger to superhero stuff in general.

As well as being a massive comic book fan, he was once set to play Superman in the 1990s flick Superman Lives. It was to be directed by Tim Burton, but was cancelled by Warner Bros., which got cold feet after production costs started rising.

You can see this Nicolas Cage version of Superman reborn in 2023’s Flash, in which he gets a CGI cameo as the Man of Steel.

Nicholas Cage also played Marvel superhero Johnny Blaze in 2007’s Ghost Rider and 2011’s Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance.

Other key folks confirmed to be working on Noir include showrunners Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot.

Lightfoot previously worked on the The Punisher TV show, and created the noir-themed thriller Netflix show Behind Her Eyes. Owen Uziel is primarily a writer, and has worked on Escape Room: Tournament of Champions, 2021’s Mortal Kombat and The Cloverfield Paradox.