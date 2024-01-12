Amazon Prime Video drops new trailer for its huge new TV show

After news of lay-offs and forcing ads into its content, Amazon Prime Video needs a massive hit to stem the flow of bad news and this latest show may well be it.

Based on the movie of the same name, which starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, Mr And Mrs Smith is a spy action comedy which stars Donald Glover and Maya Erskine. Glover is co-creater of the show, alongside Atlanta scribe Francesca Sloane.

Mr & Mrs Smith has gone through a number of changes since it was first announced. Originally, Phoebe Waller-Bridge was set to star in the show - part of her huge contract with Prime Video - but she was replaced by Erskine.

The change doesn't seem to have hurt the show, though, as a new trailer has been released and it looks fantastic. In it we see Donald as John Smith and Maya as Jane Smith, two spies who are forced into an espionage-tinged arranged marriage.

The kicker is: they actually start falling for each other.

The new trailer is action packed and laugh out loud funny in places, which is always a good sign.

There are some notable stars joining the spies on their journey, too, with the likes of Paul Dano, John Turturro and Michaela Coel all making an appearance.

There's not long to wait for this one, either: Mr & Mrs Smith will start streaming on Prime Video from 2 February.