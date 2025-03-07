Amazon Prime is giving away 20 free games this March, including some must-play bangers

If you’re a subscriber to Amazon Prime, you’ve likely got benefits coming out of your ears, and chances are, you’re only using some of what’s on offer. One of the hidden gems of the service is the free games given out, with 20 new PC games set to arrive in March.

The games won’t all drop at once; instead, Amazon opts for a staggered release throughout the month in a similar fashion to Xbox’s Game Pass and PlayStation’s PS+. Right from the get-go, though, you can jump into Mafia 2: The Definitive Edition and the remastered Saints Row 3 – two classic games from yesteryear. And with a new Mafia arriving later this year, it's the perfect time to join the mob.

As the month progresses, there are plenty more titles arriving, too, including Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, Let’s Build A Zoo and maybe the best game on offer, The Forgotten City. The Forgotten City is a mystery whodunit-style game set in Ancient Rome where you’re stuck in a time loop attempting to get back to the present – it was one of 2021's hidden gems, and from the 27th of March, it's free on the service.

Here’s the complete list of Amazon Prime free games for March, alongside the storefront you can grab the game from — Amazon will provide you with a redemption code for each, or require you to link your respective accounts to redeem the giveaways:

Available now

Image credit: 2K

Saints Row: The Third Remastered [GOG Code]

Mafia 2: Definitive Edition [GOG Code]

Crime Boss: Rockay City [Epic Games Store]

Naheulbeuk's Dungeon Master [Amazon Games App]

13th March

Image Credit: Microids

Wall World [Amazon Games App]

Syberia: The World Before [GOG Code]

Endling - Extinction is Forever [Amazon Games App]

Dark Deity: Complete Edition [GOG Code]

Beholder 3 [Amazon Games App]

20th March

Image Credit: Bethesda

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood [Xbox and PC via Microsoft Store Code]

Mutazione [GOG Code]

Figment 2: Creed Valley [Amazon Games App]

Legacy of Kain: Defiance [GOG Code]

Mortal Shell [Epic Games Store]

27th March

Image Credit: Dear Villagers

The Forgotten City [Amazon Games App]

Deus Ex: Invisible War [GOG Code]

Session: Skate Sim [Epic Games Store]

Let's Build A Zoo [Epic Games Store]

Gamedec - Definitive Edition [GOG Code]

The Wisbey Mystery [Legacy Games Code]

Want another added bonus? Prime Gaming members in the US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Austria, the Netherlands and Poland can already play the below games using Amazon Luna — Amazon’s game streaming platform — as they’re also available free on the service:

Getting to know Amazon Luna

Luna is Amazon’s cloud-based gaming service, so you don’t need a console or PC to access it. All you need is a device to stream from — a phone or tablet will do, and you’re ready to play. You WILL also need a pretty tasty internet connection, though.

Luna allows players to connect controllers to the service, so you're covered if you’re not into mouse and keyboard. Considering it's included with Amazon Prime, it’s worth a look.

