All-you-can-eat pizza and bottomless beer for £20? Head to Eataly London

Sick of the Sunday roast, but still want to feel satisfyingly ready to pop when the weekend draws to a close? Then you’ve got to check out a new offer from the Eataly London Italian Food Hall.

For just £20, it’s offering two hour all-you-can-eat pizza and bottomless beer dining at its Pasta e Pizza restaurant every Sunday, from this weekend on.

With a Neapolitan soft edge and crispy Roman base, you’ll be able to scoff as much Margherita, Diavola, Capricciosa, Parmigiana, Salsiccia & Friarielli, and Zucchine pizza as you can stomach.

And these aren’t any old trash pizzas — it’s the same lovingly made stuff you’ll find in the Shortlist-approved restaurant: “organic flour, Italian tomatoes, fior di latte, and olive oil, then baked in a wood-fired oven for that crispy, melt-in-your-mouth perfection” according to the Eataly team. A couple of step ups from Pizza Hutt then.

As for the beer? That’s a Peroni draught, a solid match for a pizza-bingeing session.

What’s the catch?

There’s very little small print here. Pizza is circulated as opposed to made to order, so you’ll be grabbing what’s coming out of the kitchen as it comes. You can’t make topping substitutions or add-ons, and there’s no takeaway offered, so leave your big tupperware at home. There’s no service charge in that bill either, so keep some cash handy for those waiting staff who will likely be run off their feet with all the slices flying around.

Starting this Sunday, March 2nd, reservations are now open via OpenTable, with the deal running from 12pm and last sittings starting at 6.30pm.

You can find the Pasta e Pizza Restaurant at Eataly London, 135 Bishopsgate, City of London, London EC2M 3YD — that’s just a stone’s throw away from Liverpool Street station, and a short walk from Aldgate, Spitalfields and Brick Lane.