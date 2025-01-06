Current Backyard's smart oven makes pizzas in 2 minutes

Having a proper pizza oven at home ranks up there with a home cinema projector as a domestic aspiration, but Current Backyard’s new model could get you closer to the dream.

The Model P Smart Pizza Oven is an electric oven, and one that can be used indoors or outdoors, unlike most of the fuel-powered Ooni ones.

And despite that, it can still reach the sort of temperatures required for a proper ultra-fast Neapolitan-style bake.

Current Backyard says the Model P can reach temperatures of up to 850 degrees Fahrenheit, or 454 degrees centigrade, for pizza cooking in just two minutes.

“The Model P Smart Pizza Oven isn’t just about making pizza—it’s about eliminating limitations,” says Current Backyard CEO Tom Penner.

We don’t know how long it will take to reach that temperature, but it does have Bluetooth and Wi-Fi and “full digital monitoring”, which will hopefully let you see the temperature of the oven interior.

Pick-a-pizza

Other headline features include a 12-inch Cordierite pizza stone and “5-in-1” cooking modes. These cover Neapolitan, New York, thin crust and frozen pizza styles, as well as a high/low broil/grill function.

The companion app also provides a Pizza Build Calculator, which suggests cooking times based on the kind of pizza you’re making, and what toppings are put on top.

The Current Backyard Model P was announced at CES, a tech show held in Las Vegas. Its grills and griddles are primarily aimed at the US market and, sure enough, there’s only a 110V version of the Model P announced— so keep that in mind if you're looking to hook it up to a UK plug socket.

It will sell for $599, and you can sign up for the wait list over at the Current Backyard website.