Alien Romulus embraces old-school scares with VHS home release

Alien Romulus was an excellent return to form for the chest-bursting franchise, hitting all the right gory notes by leaning on the sci-fi horror series’ storied history. That retro influence is coming to the fore again for its home release — via a limited edition VHS version.

A “fully functioning VHS tape” rather than a mere dummy collectible, it’ll launch on December 3rd and, in a touch that’s sure to please VHS purists the world over, will show the film in a 4:3 aspect ratio.

Celebrating 45 years of Alien

Announced by director Fede Alvarez during a Beyond Fest screening in Los Angeles, 20th Century Studio’s marketing team say the release is to help celebrate 45 years of Alien movies on our screens, big and small.

Nifty artwork for the box has been put together by Matt Ferguson, who also produced a full-width poster of the art for those hunting down more Romulus collectibles.

No word yet on just how limited the VHS Alien Romulus release will be, but we’d expect this to be pretty popular among the franchise’s long-time die-hard fans. Just keep that motion tracker handy when you go to fish your tape deck out of the attic.