Alien: Isolation sequel announced, 10 years after the first game arrived

Alien: Isolation, the game inspired by Ridley Scott's seminal movie, is celebrating its 10 year anniversary this week - and as a gift to its fans, it's been announced that a sequel is in the works.



Alien: Isolation was developed by Creative Assembly and published by Sega in 2014 and told the story of Amanda Ripley, the daughter of Ellen Ripley, who is investigating the disappearance of her mother while aboard dilapidated space station Sevastopol.

What ensues is a creeping survival horror game that pushes you right into the action thanks to its first person perspective.

The game has cemented itself in Alien lore and hints of the game were seen in Alien: Romulus, a movie which chest-burst on to the scene back in August and is based in a similar timeline.

SEGA has, quite rightly, been celebrating the fact that Alien: Isolation is 10 all day. Goodies include a great team-up with music label Lofi Girl, which merges the game's soundtrack into a lo-fi beat soundscape.

It was also revealed that some new artwork by concept artist Brad Wright has been commissioned to celebrate the game.

Like mother, like daughter #AlienIsolation10



by Alien: Isolation concept artist and illustrator Brad Wright pic.twitter.com/NKxosspMbs

— SEGA (@SEGA) October 7, 2024

You will be able to buy the soundtrack on vinyl cassette for the first time, through IAm8Bit.

But the biggest surprise was Creative Assembly revealing that a sequel was in the works.

The news you have all patiently waited for, from our Survival Team...#AlienIsolation10https://t.co/vXgrii8vs9

— Creative Assembly (@CAGames) October 7, 2024

Creative director Al Hope saying in a statement: "On the 10th anniversary, it seems only fitting to let you know that we have heard your distress calls loud and clear.

"Today, I'm delighted to confirm, on behalf of the team, that a sequel to Alien: Isolation is in early development. We look forward to sharing more details with you when we're ready."

So, now release date, title or where we will be able to play it but for any fan of the game - or the movies - the news is exciting.