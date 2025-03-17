After 25 years the Premier League gets a new match ball supplier

In a move that will likely shock many, the Premier League is getting a new match ball supplier, ending its 25-year partnership with Nike.

For many, Nike balls in the Premier League will be all they’ve ever known, with the signature tick synonymous with English football since 2000 — that will be no more with Puma picking up the mantle for the 25/26 season onwards.

The move shows Puma’s increased Premier League influence in recent years after becoming the kit manufacturer for current champions Manchester City, and boot sponsors for various players, including Jordan Pickford, Jack Grealish and even Marc Cucurella – who was seen binning a pair after slipping twice in 12 minutes against Spurs in December.

Puma appear to be very excited by the announcement, which is understandable given that the Premier League is the most-watched league in the world.

As part of the announcement Richard Masters, Chief Executive of the Premier League, added: “We are delighted to be welcoming Puma as the Official Ball Supplier of the Premier League.

"Puma has a proud history of involvement in football over many years and we look forward to seeing the new ball used at all our matches from this summer onwards.”

Image Credit: Puma

Puma already provide the match balls for Serie A, every English football league competition, including the Carabao Cup and the Scottish Professional Football League, and now the Premier League — which will no doubt please Mikel Arteta after he blamed the ball for his side’s Carabao Cup loss against eventual winners Newcastle in January.

We still don’t know what the new ball will look like or how Puma will approach the design, but it’s certainly an exciting change that will be a part of the league’s iconography going forward.

Images provided by PUMA