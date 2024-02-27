Actress Emma Watson's spirit brand Renais Gin poised for UK release

Emma Watson is set to release a brand new gin as part of a joint venture with her brother, Alex Watson.

The spirit brand, named Renais Gin, looks set to drop in bars across the UK this spring, thanks to a deal with Proof Drinks.

The Hollywood actress and Harry Potter alumni is said to have secured a UK distribution deal ahead of 2024 summer season - the perfect backdrop for gin sipping.

The latest 'luxury' gin release to take pride of place on any back bar, the craft gin brand was founded in 2023 and boasts a blend of star-power and juniper prowess.

Fun fact: the release sees Emma and her brother follow in the family footsteps, after two generations of the Watson family entered into the family wine making business at the Domaine Watson vineyard in France,



The next generation of booze connoisseurs, the release bears the name Renais, meaning ‘Rebirth’ in French, a nod to the family's notable winemaking heritage.

With so many celebrity spirits releases centred around the whisky and tequila markets in recent years, a new gin offering from a Hollywood star is refreshing news.

The gin in question is also set to make its U.S.debut this spring, with customers soon able to order Renais at bars across the UK - as well as sip from the comfort of your own home, obviously.

Cultivated in France and distilled in the UK, Renais uses the grapes salvaged from the family's winemaking venture.

Harnessing the flavours of the local terroir, the result is a sweet - almost honey hued modern gin.

Alex Watson says of the brand: “In just under a year, we have established exceptional organic demand for Renais, building our impressive portfolio of accounts from the ground up.

Managing Director of Proof Drinks, John Vider said: “Renais Gin joining our portfolio marks an exciting chapter...

"With the visionary leadership of Emma & Alex Watson, their reach and influence add a unique dynamic that will undoubtedly amplify Renais’ presence here in the UK.

Those wishing to nab a bottle of Renais can pick themselves up a bottle from the Renais web shop now.